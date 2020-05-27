BMW unveils face-lifted 5, 6 Series

BMW unveils face-lifted 5, 6 Series

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:51 am


This photo, provided by BMW Korea and taken on May 27, 2020, shows the BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo model (L) and other models displayed at the carmaker’s Songdo Driving Center in Incheon, just west of Seoul. (Photo: Yonhap)

BMW on Wednesday unveiled the face-lifted 5 and 6 Series models in South Korea to show its “strong and unwavering” commitment to the Northeast Asian market due to robust demand for its models.

The German carmaker held a digital world premiere at its driving centre in Incheon, just west of Seoul, to reveal the upgraded BMW 523d sedan, the 530e plug-in hybrid sedan, and the BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo model, BMW Korea said in a statement.

“The fact that we can even host this event today at the Driving Center, underscores the decisive and comprehensive actions taken by Korea at an early stage, to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Pieter Nota, head of BMW sales, said in an online message for the event.

He underlined the importance of the Korean market, as the nation topped all other countries in terms of sales of BMW 5 Series models in Korea from January to April.

BMW said it plans to launch the three upgraded models in Korea in the fourth quarter of this year. (Yonhap/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    We see suspected Covid-19 cases, but we cannot test – Kogi NMA
    1 hour ago

    Two of six new COVID-19 cases in Oyo already dead, says Makinde
    2 hours ago

    Police rescue 2 abducted siblings in Ebonyi
    2 hours ago

    Alleged blasphemy: Ohikere defends Kogi Gov’s CoS
    4 hours ago

    Photo: Ugochukwu Mistakenly Jailed 18 Years in US for Murder, Released, Paid $10m
    4 hours ago

    Kogi Police nab 3 ritualists, 4 robbers
    5 hours ago

    Key Rwandan genocide suspect to face extradition hearing in Paris
    5 hours ago

    Trump accuses Twitter of interfering in U.S. elections