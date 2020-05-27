Buhari salutes Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on his 55th birthday, commending his result-oriented leadership style, which positively reflects on people and projects he has supervised over the years.

The President, in a statement by its spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), family and political associates of the former Governor of Rivers State in celebrating the milestone.

President Buhari also congratulated Amaechi for a meteoric political rise, underlined by his forthrightness, diligence and deep sense of loyalty and patriotism.

President Buhari believed that Amaechi’s investments in the development of Rivers State, and current efforts in building infrastructure across the country would always be remembered by posterity.

He, therefore, urged him to stay focused on the larger picture of working to improve lives.

The President also extolled Amaechi for his willingness to make sacrifices and support the governing party, APC.

President Buhari noted with appreciation, the major role Amaechi played in the 2015 and 2019 Presidential Elections, and his continuous contributions to promote peace and unity of purpose.

He prayed that the almighty God would position the Director General of his Presidential Campaigns for greater glory, and grant him more opportunities to serve the country and humanity