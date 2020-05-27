Children’s Day: Parents, Command Your Household

E. A. Adeboye

“And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.” Deuteronomy 6:6-7

In Genesis 18:19, the Bible says: “For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.”

It is most surprising that the children of Christians of the outgoing generation appear to be missing in action today. Typically, if a Christian couple had three children for example the next generation should therefore have at least three people standing for God, but this is clearly not so. Now we have worldly musicians whose parents are leaders in the church. The devil may be working hard to make the world a corrupt place, but a lot of Christian parents seem to be helping him get the job done faster. How can Christian parents dress their children in revealing clothes? Everything you introduce to your children now will be normal to them as they grow. If you are already dressing your daughter in revealing clothes now that she is little, she would most likely wear even more provocative ones when she is a teenager.

If you are a child of God, you must make sure that your children emulate you in the things you do, the way you talk and even the things you love. You instill this in them by showing them what is right and what is wrong as they grow up. Some parents go to church and leave their children at home, claiming that they don’t want to force them to serve God; they want them to grow up to love God by themselves. I pity them because they are just giving the devil a free hand with their children. Do you let the child decide if he wants to go to school or not? God said about Abraham in Genesis 18:19: “For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD…..”

Can God say the same thing about you? Before you evangelize to the unbelievers outside, are you sure that there is no unbeliever in your home? Watch what they wear, what they say, who their friends are. Teach them to read their Bible and to pray. When you teach your children to live godly lives, you will have rest in your old age because the Holy Spirit in them will not allow them to misbehave. If you have a child who is already going wayward, I pray that he/she would encounter Christ and change for the better in the mighty name of Jesus.

Every day, as you teach them, pray for your children that they will walk in the ways of the Most High God all their lives.

-This is the message of Pastor Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Open Heavens, on 27 May 2020