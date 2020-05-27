Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu obtains APC nomination form

By Jethro Ibileke

A front line aspirant in the Edo state governorship race, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, on Wednesday obtained the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja.

The form will enable Ize-Iyamu to take part in the primaries of the party slated to hold on June 22, at which candidate of the party will be elected.

He was accompanied to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja by Prof. Ebegue Amadasun, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd.), Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma and other leaders of the party, in a show of solidarity.

It would be recalled that Ize-Iyamu was elected consensus aspirant by the faction of the party loyal to the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Other aspirant screened on Tuesday by an eight-man committee included Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Charles Airhiavbere, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

A brief statement released to the press by Ize-Iyamu’s Campaign Organization and signed by the Director of Communication and Media, Mr. John Mayaki, described his purchase of the nomination form as “another stride in the quest to move Edo State forward.”

He said: “By obtaining the form today, we have formally placed our name on the party’s ballot for our internal primary next month. It is another great stride and we are thankful to the other aspirants who have joined us here today to offer support.”

“There have been efforts to cause disunity in our party and pit people against each other by those who have sadly embraced politics without principles and are openly rebelling against the leadership of our party because they believe they have absolute power. But as it is clear from today’s event, Edo APC is united and these deviants may have a loud voice but they don’t represent the majority.”

“Everyone here may have personal ambitions but we are bound together by the common desire to fast-track the transformation of our state through a transparent, effective, and accountable governance that will improve the living standards and social well-being of our people. And we all recognize that this cannot happen unless we dislodge the present administration that has failed this great party and the people of Edo State.”

“An accepted truth is that Edo State needs a government that is alert, proactive, and prompt; not one that has scant regard for the rule of law and seeks to gain an unfair, undemocratic advantage through the manipulation of serious matters of public health.”