Elmer Daniels Mistakenly Jailed 18 Years in US for Murder, Released

The story of how an African American, George Floyd, died after his neck was pinned down by a cop, while three others did nothing to rescue him in Minneapolis has once again brought into bold relief the sufferings which blacks undergo in the United States.

The incident brought to mind the story of Elmer Daniels who was convicted of rape in 1980 and released from a Delaware prison on 18 December, 2018. According to a report by 6abc.com, nearly 40 years later, prosecutors dropped the case after federal officials concluded earlier this year that FBI testimony about evidence in the case was invalid.

-Watch the video here

However, why Omobola Jomog Olajumoke posted on her Facebook page on 27 May 2020 that Elmer Daniels is Tony Ugochukwu still beats everyone’s imagination. It is not a new story at all!

“Elmer Daniels was 18 when he first went to prison for rape and spent decades arguing he was innocent. He is now 57 years old.

He was , according to that report, convicted in 1980 of raping a 15-year-old girl in Wilmington after an FBI agent testified at the trial. Hair evidence linked the then 18-year-old to the assault.

Daniels was sentenced to life in prison but never stopped trying to prove his innocence.

That turning point, as 6abc.com put it, came in 2015 when he met attorney Emeka Igwe while out on parole.

“To find someone that believed in me and having me trust them. It was very hard for me to trust, going through what I was going through at such a young age. For the most part, it felt like nobody cared, but he did,” said Daniels.

“He told me his story, I believed in his story. We met a local church clinic, and we started on working on his case,” said Igwe.

The report has it further: “With Daniels parole unjustly revoked according to his attorney, he returned to prison, and Igwe and his lead investigator worked on his case for two and a half years.

But it wasn’t until this year that Daniels’ conviction was called into question after federal officials concluded the FBI testimony about hair evidence in the case was invalid.

‘We have been able to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Mr. Daniels is an innocent man, said Igwe.

The Delaware Attorney General filed a motion to dismiss Daniels’ indictment, but noted in the motion, ‘They were unable to declare him innocent.’ As for Daniel’s immediate plans? He said, ‘Sit down with my advocates, have a conversation and have something to eat.’

George Floyd was not as lucky as Daniel.

-With facts from 6abc.com

Editor’s Note

We updated this story after we checked our facts and found out that the man who was released was not Tony Ugochukwu but Elmer Daniels