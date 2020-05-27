Gani Adams welcomes twins

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:22 pm


Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday, welcomes a set of twins in a private hospital in Lagos.

Adams made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said his wife, Mrs Mojisola Adams, delivered of a set of twins, a boy and a girl, on Tuesday night, saying that the mother and the babies were in good condition.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo expressed gratitude to God for the gift, saying it was purely a gift from God.

He said: “With the new addition of twins to my immediate family, I am happy that God has singled me out for his blessing.

“This is especially, at this time. I am most grateful that the Lord has done for me what seems very impossible.

“More importantly, I want to also appreciate everybody that have been sending greetings and words of prayers to me since the birth of my twins. I am very grateful to the almighty God.’’

Adams said his residence in Omole Phase 2 in Lagos had been witnessing a significant increase in the number of well-wishers and guests.

He said the well-wishers had come to share in the joy of the newborn babies.

