Just in: Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 deaths, infections jump to 8344

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria jumps to 8344 on Tuesday with the announcement of 276 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on its website said the 276 new infections were confirmed across 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

NCDC also said the country recorded 16 deaths to bring the number of lives lost to the pandemic in Nigeria to 249 in the past 24 hours.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria with 161 new cases out of the 276 while Rivers and Edo report 36 and 27 new cases respectively.

Other States and the number of infections are Kaduna-19, Nasarawa-10, Oyo-6, Kano-4, Delta-3, Ebonyi-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, Ondo-1, Borno-1, Abia-1 and Bauchi-1.

The NCDC also indicated that out of the 8344 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria 2385 patients have been discharged.