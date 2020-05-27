Just in: Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 deaths, infections jump to 8344

Just in: Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 deaths, infections jump to 8344

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12:25 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria jumps to 8344 on Tuesday with the announcement of 276 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on its website said the 276 new infections were confirmed across 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

NCDC also said the country recorded 16 deaths to bring the number of lives lost to the pandemic in Nigeria to 249 in the past 24 hours.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria with 161 new cases out of the 276 while Rivers and Edo report 36 and 27 new cases respectively.

Other States and the number of infections are Kaduna-19, Nasarawa-10, Oyo-6, Kano-4, Delta-3, Ebonyi-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1,  Ondo-1, Borno-1, Abia-1 and Bauchi-1.

The NCDC also indicated that out of the 8344 cases of  COVID-19 in Nigeria 2385 patients have been discharged. 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    PDP hails FG over successes against banditry, other crimes in Zamfara
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Gov. El-Rufai extends Kaduna lockdown by 2 weeks
    2 hours ago

    Blasphemy: Christians demand for apology from Gov. Bello’s CoS
    3 hours ago

    Man United in talks with Ighalo’s club over Nigerian star’s future
    3 hours ago

    ‘Presidential directive’ on 150 memos is fake news – Presidency
    3 hours ago

    Katsina Govt probes unusual rise in death rate
    4 hours ago

    Kano Govt speaks on ’empty isolation centre’ seen in viral video
    4 hours ago

    NDDC 2019 budget padded with over 500 fake projects – MD