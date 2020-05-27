Lagos discharges 87 more COVID-19 patients

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:20 pm


The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 87 more coronavirus patients, after testing negative twice to the disease.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this in his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said that 825 patients had now been discharged from the isolation centres.

”Today, 87 recovered COVID-19 patients; 40 females and 47 males, were discharged to rejoin the society, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities is now 825.

”As our frontline health workers record these successes, we urge Lagos residents to adhere strictly to the public advisories and directives, as these are the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the virus.

”We must always remember that the goal is to remain healthy,” Sanwo-Olu said.

