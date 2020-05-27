Lagos evaluating bids for 4 new rail lines — Commissioner

Lagos State Government says it is currently evaluating bids submitted by investors for four new rail lines to achieve its goal for a safe, reliable, effective and efficient integrated Multi-Modal Transport System.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed that at the Y2020 Ministerial Press Briefing on account of stewardship in the state transport sector to mark the first anniversary of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Oladeinde said that the government had demonstrated visible commitment in efficient traffic management and transportation.

According to him, the state government recently advertised for expression of interest for design, building, operation and maintenance of the new rail lines.

“This administration’s commitment to public transportation is anchored on integration of public transport, as such all transport agencies are encouraged to come together so that the value chain in the transport sub-sector could be harnessed and translated to reducing congestion and improving the peoples’ lifestyle.

“The state is currently evaluating bids submitted by investors for four other rail lines recently advertised for expression of interest for design, build, operate, maintain and transfer basis.

“The four lines are: 68 kilometre Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone, 60 kilometre Purple Line from Redemption Camp to Ojo, 34 kilometre Yellow Line from Otta to National Theatre and 48 kilometre Orange Line from Ikeja to Agbowa.”

According to him, the Blue and Red lines rail projects remain the flagship transport developments of Sanwo-Olu’s Administration.

“The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line project is a 27 kilometer rail project from Marina to Okokomaiko. The first phase of the project, that is Marina to Mile 2, is expected to commence passenger operation by the second quarter of 2022.

“The Red line will share track with the standard gauge track of the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Modernisation project of the Federal Government. It is planned to commence passenger operations also in the second quarter of 2022,” he added.

Oladeinde, who noted that the government had priority renewal of transportation infrastructure across the state, said that the state had taken up a lot of grand breaking initiatives.

According to him, the ministry enacts its plans on unlocking the 60 identified gridlock points in the state to combat the factors responsible for traffic congestions.

He said that the traffic management strategy was carried out in collaboration with Taskforce Team comprising officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Lagos State Task Force and Police.

To further manage traffic gridlocks, Oladeinde said that LASTMA was directed to increase its shift duty by extending the closing time from 7.00p.m to 10.00p.m with 100% increment of their allowance.

The commissioner said that the government employed additional 1,000 traffic managers to impact positively on reduction of traffic congestion within the metropolis.

“In a renewed effort towards efficient traffic management and law enforcement, 15 brand new vehicles and 26 motorbikes and 10 drones were handed over to the Traffic Enforcement Team to carry out their enforcement operations.

“Lekki 1st/2nd Junctions, Allen Avenue, Abraham Adesanya, Ikotun and Maryland roundabouts are currently undergoing re-configuration to increase vehicular capacity.

“The remodeled version of the improvement works will accommodate synchronized signalization that would separate streams of traffic and reduce congestions to the barest minimum, thereby providing lasting solution to traffic gridlocks experienced on these corridors.

“The four locations would soon be completed and delivered for use in record time,” he added.

On water transportation, Oladeinde said that the government had acquired eight new boats for Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) to add to the existing six and also approved the construction of LAGFERRY Headquarters at Oyinkan Abayomi, Victoria Island for operational efficiency.

He said that 500 life jackets had been donated to commercial ferry operators and pupils in coastal communities across the state in order to guarantee safety of ferry passengers and school children on waterways.

“To guarantee safety on the waterways, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) ensure regular waterways clean up, clearing of water hyacinth clusters and all other impediments that could obstruct the smooth ferry navigation,” he said.

On road safety management, he said that the government had ensured regular maintenance, replacement of Traffic Signal Lights (TSLs).

According to him, pronouncement of restriction on motorcycles and tricycles operations in six local governments and nine local council development areas has brought great relief in terms of reduction in crime and accident rates.

“To further ensure that our roads are safe and secure, the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) has recorded an increase in the numbers of drivers training and recertification,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said that the cabinet members would from May 27- June 3 enlight the public on the modest achievements and plans of Sanwo-Olu in the last one year.

Omotoso, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusina Thorpe, said the governor and his team remained focus on greater Lagos and also working very hard to improve the lives of the citizens.