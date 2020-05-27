Minister hails Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ajagungbade iii, at 94

The Soun of Ogbomoso land His Royal Highness Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade iii who turned 94 today has been described as a stabilizer, unifier and peace maker by Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare.

In a congratulatory messsage celebrating the monarch’s 94th birthday, Dare who is a native of Ogbomoso said” Kabiyesi, I join millions of other sons and daughters of our great town and well meaning Nigerians to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your 94th birthday. Undoubtedly, your reign and leadership has brought the comnerce and enterprise of our great town to the fore.

“You have indeed led by example by bringing about peace, unity and prosperity to Ogbomoso. As you continue to lead, may your reign bring more prosperity and harmony to the people. Your life of exemplary leadership is worthy of emulation. I wish you many fruitful years on the throne of your forebears” Dare declared.”