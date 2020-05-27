Minister hails Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ajagungbade iii, at 94

Minister hails Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ajagungbade iii, at 94

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 1:44 am


Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade iii, Soun of Ogbomoso land, left, and Sunday Dare

The Soun of Ogbomoso land His Royal Highness Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade iii who turned 94 today has been described as a stabilizer, unifier and peace maker by Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare.

In a  congratulatory messsage celebrating the monarch’s 94th birthday, Dare who is a native of Ogbomoso said” Kabiyesi, I join millions of other sons and daughters of our great town and well meaning Nigerians to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your 94th birthday. Undoubtedly, your reign and leadership has brought  the comnerce and enterprise of our great town to the fore. 

“You have indeed  led by example by bringing about peace, unity and prosperity to Ogbomoso. As you continue to lead, may your reign  bring more prosperity and harmony to the people. Your life of exemplary leadership is worthy of emulation. I wish you many fruitful years on the throne of your forebears” Dare declared.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 deaths, infections jump to 8344
    3 hours ago

    PDP hails FG over successes against banditry, other crimes in Zamfara
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Gov. El-Rufai extends Kaduna lockdown by 2 weeks
    4 hours ago

    Blasphemy: Christians demand for apology from Gov. Bello’s CoS
    4 hours ago

    Man United in talks with Ighalo’s club over Nigerian star’s future
    5 hours ago

    ‘Presidential directive’ on 150 memos is fake news – Presidency
    5 hours ago

    Katsina Govt probes unusual rise in death rate
    5 hours ago

    Kano Govt speaks on ’empty isolation centre’ seen in viral video