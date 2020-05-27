PDP hails FG over successes against banditry, other crimes in Zamfara

The Zamfara chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Federal Government in the fight against banditry and other crimes in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s State Secretary, Alhaji Hashimu Modomowa, and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

The party dissociated itself with the recent remarks by the state Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperative, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, in which he accused the federal government of paying more attention to COVID-19 than banditry.

Modomowa said that the commissioner’s utterances were capable of setting the state and federal government on a collision course.

According to him, the federal government has done fairly well in fighting banditry and other crimes in the state.

“This includes the establishment of 1 Brigade of Nigeria Army, 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Airforce and Joint Task Force (JTF) under Operation Hadarin Daji”, he said.

Modomowa also appreciated the federal government for granting the request of Zamfara government in reviving mining activities in the state.

He said this would go a long way in reducing crime by providing job opportunities to the teaming youths of the state.

The PDP secretary stressed that the government and people of the state would continue to appreciate the federal government’s commitment in containing armed banditry and menace of COVID-19 pandemic