Two of six new COVID-19 cases in Oyo already dead, says Makinde

Two of the six positive new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oyo State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday late Tuesday are already dead, Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed.

The Governor who said this in his tweeter handle said the new deaths bring the number of persons that have succumbed to the virus in the state to six.

The six new cases of COVID-19 were among were among the new 276 recorded in 15 states as confirmed by the NCDC on Tuesday.

Makinde, in his tweeter handle, on Tuesday night, confirmed that the new cases had brought the number recorded in the state to 250.

He however, announced that 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday, after receiving their second negative test results, bringing the number of discharged cases in the state to 75.

The governor further urged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath, to call emergency operations centre.

According to him, the numbers to call are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.