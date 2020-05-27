What Makes Pastor Chris Oyakhilome “Tick”

Here’s everything you need to know about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Man of God who has inspired millions of people worldwide to accept God into their hearts. This is despite the negative things many have written about him

By Olawale Joshua

Reverend Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, known by his followers as Pastor Chris, is the enigmatic leader and founder of the Nigerian-based international mega-church, Christ Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Inc. Oyakhilome has inspired millions of people worldwide with his unique telling of God’s Word.

The Man of God started what would become one of the largest churches in the world when he was still a student at university. What began as a small prayer group would eventually evolve into a network of congregations and legions of followers around the globe.

Christ Embassy has a strong presence in Pastor Chris’s native Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. The ministry has two Healing Schools, one in South Africa and one in Canada, where Pastor Chris holds seasonal sessions where miracles are performed.

Early Years and Family

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born on December 7th, 1963 in Edo State, Nigeria. He grew up in a family of faith, supported by loving and devoted parents. His father, Elder T.E Oyakhilome, was one of the pioneers of the Assemblies of God Church in Benin City. His mother, Angelina, and the matriarch of the Oyakhilome family is a loving mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law who imprinted her divine grace on her son at an early age.

Other members of Pastor Chris’s family are also active in the LoveWorld ministry. His brother, Reverend Ken, is the esteemed Pastor of Christ Embassy’s Houston, Texas church and a member of Christ Embassy Central Executive Council. Pastor Chris’s sister, KattyWorghiren, is the director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, which is home to several global best-selling gospel artists.

Pastor Chris has two beautiful daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene. Carissa Sharon has chosen to follow her father’s example of sharing the Word of God with the world. Known as CSO, she is a talented, award-winning gospel singer and member of the LoveWorld Music and Arts family.

Christ Embassy LoveWorld Inc

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome studied at Edo College before winning a scholarship to study architecture at Bendel State University, known today as Ambrose Ali University.

It was here that Pastor Chris first demonstrated his leadership and inspirational teaching abilities, establishing a student fellowship organization called Youth For Christ. The group became the largest and most popular organizations of its type on campus and would serve as the foundation of the future Christ Embassy and LoveWorld Incorporated.

Christ Embassy was established in 1987. As Pastor Chris’s ministry grew and expanded beyond church services to other evangelical and charitable activities, Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, later shortened to LoveWorld Inc., was formed to bring together all of the multifaceted aspects of the Christian mega-church.

Under Pastor Chris’s guidance, the LoveWorld ministry became a pioneer in satellite television and Christian television production and programming. LoveWorldSAT was the first Christian television station broadcast out of Africa to the rest of the world, 24/7, nonstop on free-to-air networks. Today, there are LoveWorld television stations available across cable and satellite networks around the world.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Benny Hinn offer a blessing to the audience during a television segment on the LoveWorld USA television network.

The work and teachings of Pastor Chris

Pastor Chris often collaborates with other notable evangelical spiritual leaders including American Pastor Benny Hinn, who Oyakhilome calls his friend and confidant.Last year, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny hosted the World Evangelism Conference in London. The event marked a new path forward in the evangelical movement, and the pastors have been heralded as the rising leaders of modern global Christian evangelism.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome hosts international events and conferences that bring together thousands of Christians from all the corners of the world. LoveWorld Inc. holds several annual events and awards ceremonies to recognize pastors and believers who are effective soul-winners and spiritual leaders of the LoveWorld community.

A passionate philanthropist, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome started the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), a non-profit, non-governmental organization with the mission to help the most vulnerable people and communities in some of the poorest countries and regions of the world.

Under the auspices of COFI are the Inner City Mission for Children, the Volunteer Medical Corps, Trauma Care International Foundation, Future Africa Leaders Foundation, and the Bible For All Mission. Each of these organizations works to improve the lives, health, and spirits of those most in need.

Bringing faith to the world

Pastor Chris is a prolific writer and author who has written hundreds of books and devotionals. His most famous publication is the Rhapsody of Realities, a devotional prayer bible that offers his inspirational insights into the powerful Word of God. Rhapsody of Realities has been reprinted in thousands of different languages and distributed to millions of people worldwide.

In addition to his publications, several of Pastor Chris’s sermons, prayers and thoughtful reflections can be accessed online. The Pastor Chris Digital Library offers access to hundreds of thousands of hours of videos and audio recordings in several different languages.

Pastor Chris has also built a large social media following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and his ministry’s own social network, KingsChat. KingsChat brings together the digital community of LoveWorld believers allowing them to share, follow and engage with one another on a more spiritual level.

As one of the most recognizable and influential pastors in all of Nigeria and the world, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s teachings will continue to inspire and move souls for decades to come.

-Olawale Joshua, a social analyst, writes from Lagos