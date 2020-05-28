Austria to pay artists 1,000 euros a month to weather Covid-19 crisis

Thursday, May 28, 2020 9:47 pm


Self-employed artists in Austria are eligible for monthly pay-outs of 1,000 euros ($1,100) to protect their livelihoods in the current COVID-19 crisis, the government announced on Thursday, responding to pressure from the cultural sector.

The government set up a 90-million-euro fund to help around 15,000 artists during the second half of this year.

“We are acknowledging that the disruption of cultural life will last more than just one or two months,’’ Culture Minister and Vice-Chancellor, Werner Kogler, told a press conference in Vienna.

The announcement came one day after Finance Minister, Gernot Bluemel, said that he had earmarked 25 million euros to cover losses for film productions that were stopped because of the pandemic.

The government is also planning to aid larger cultural institutions.

The coalition between conservatives and Greens has drawn up schemes in recent days to ramp up cultural life after the lockdown period after numerous artists protested that they were being forgotten while other sectors of the economy reopened.

The Green Secretary of State for Cultural Affairs, Ulrike Lunacek, stepped down amid the criticism and was replaced last week by Andrea Mayer, a former senior official in the Culture Ministry. (dpa/NAN)

