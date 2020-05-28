Court annuls PDP congresses in Nasarawa

Court annuls PDP congresses in Nasarawa

Thursday, May 28, 2020 5:16 pm


PDP

A High Court sitting in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa, on Thursday annulled the wards and local government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Justice Mustapha Rahamat, the Presiding Judge, annulled the congresses while delivering judgement on the case filed by some members of the party challenging the congresses held on March 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  reports that Alhaji Idris Jidde, the PDP Chairman of Akwanga LGA and 14 others had approached the court seeking to stop the party from conducting the congresses.

The presiding Judge ruled that all the wards and local government congresses conducted on March 7 and March 21 were done in violation of a court order.

He said that the court had restrained the party from conducting the congresses, but the party ignored the court order and went ahead to conduct the congresses.

“The congresses were done in violation of the order of the court and contrary to the laws of the party.

“As such, it is therefore,  illegal and unconstitutional and the party should put machinery in motion to conduct fresh congresses,” Rahamat added.

Reacting to the Judgement, Ocha Ulegede, Counsel to PDP, said he would consult with his client to decide the next line of action.

Meanwhile, Mr Yahaya Dangana, counsel to the plaintiff described the judgement as victory for democracy. (

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    ICPC investigating cases of COVID-19 fraud — official 
    32 mins ago

    FG invites bid for monitoring of spending of Abacha loot
    41 mins ago

    We did not ask Adesina to step down for probe —- AfDB shareholders
    48 mins ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit 123,000 – WHO
    53 mins ago

    English Premier League to restart on June 17
    1 hour ago

    Revised 2020 budget: Buhari seeks Senate approval for $5.513bn external loans
    1 hour ago

    Police worried over increase in murder cases in A’Ibom
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Ebonyi quarantines 206 returnees