COVID-19: Ebonyi quarantines 206 returnees

Thursday, May 28, 2020 5:22 pm


Governor David Umahi:

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi  has announced that 206 returnees are currently being held at the 40  withholding  quarantine centres  for COVID-19 spread across the state .

 

Umahi said this on Thursday during a statewide broadcast after a meeting with  the heads of security agencies and the state’s COVID-19 Response Team.

 

He said that  the state had tested 1, 472 samples.

 

“Forty  samples tested positive, eight victims had been treated and discharged while we still have 32 active cases,” he said.

 

The governor said that apart from the persons held and discharged in Afikpo North and Ezza South LGA quarantine centres, 21 persons were still  being quarantined in Ohaozara LGA.

 

He added that  18 others were being quarantined in Onicha, 44 in Ivo while  seven were  still being quarantined in Afikpo South.

 

“Ezza North LGA has 21 persons, Ikwo–20, Ishiellu-six ,  Abakaliki– nine, Izzi-23, Ebonyi–23, Ohaukwu 35; all totaling 206 persons.

 

“The security council and the COVID-19 team approved that the Elinwovu General Hospital in Abakaliki LGA should be the next isolation centre in the state,” he said.

 

He said that a committee had been set up to oversee the renovation of the hospital.

 

He said that Mrs Ann Aligwe, the  Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Job Creation  had been appointed to head the committee.

 

He added that the former Charmian of Afikpo South LGA, Chief Eni Uduma would serve as its secretary.

 

“The Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr Francis Nwifuru, who is the Chairman of the COVID–19 team’s Welfare Committee,  will supervise the renovation.

 

“A total of N80million has been earmarked for the renovation and it should be completed within 10 days,” he said.

 

Umahi said that the state was still experiencing acute shortage of test kits and appealed for  Federal Government’s (FG) intervention on the issue.

 

“We are re-enforcing security at our borders and though we are happy with recorded improvements, we are not yet where we are supposed to be.

