Covid-19: Kogi rejects NCDC reports

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The issue of the presence of the Coronavirus disease in Kogi State is getting more opaque by the day. In spite of the declaration of two index cases in the State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the State government has rubbished the claim and insisted that it’s shores are free from the pandemic.

The decralation of the cases was a beautiful fraud according to Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication. He made this known on Thursday evening when he featured on Channels Television.

The Commissioner explained that the aleged COVID-19 Patient was an Imam who was stung by bees and was rushed to a private clinic from where he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Lokoja before moving to Abuja. He said the man showed no symptom of COVID-19.

Fanwo insisted that the NCDC declaration was fraudulent and unacceptable to the State. To buttress the point, he noted that 14 Members of his family have been traced and tested by the State “but they all turned out negative.”

He added that another 2 patients have been referred to the state testing centre today by the FMC and they turned out negative.

“NCDC has said all States of the federation must have COVID-19 Even when it was only in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Kano States, but we reject in its entirety this fraudulent inclusion of Kogi State on COVID-19 log.

“We have capacity for testing. We are well prepared to curtail and manage any case of COVID-19 but we will not accept fictitious declaration of positive cases. We will continue to ensure the safety of our people.