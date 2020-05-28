I maintain my innocence with regard to trumped up allegations-AfDB President

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), has said that in spite of unprecedented attempts by some to tarnish his reputation and prejudice the Bank’s governance procedures, he maintains his innocence with regard to trumped up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn his honor and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank.

Adesina, in a statement, said “the bank’s institutional framework is solid and efficient and he stands by it”.

The statement reads: “In recent weeks and over the last few days especially, I have been overwhelmed by the tremendous support received from around the world. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of the Bank that I lead and its governance systems, rules and procedures.

“In spite of unprecedented attempts by some to tarnish my reputation and prejudice the Bank’s governance procedures, I maintain my innocence with regard to trumped up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn my honor and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank.

“I sincerely appreciate the support of the Bank’s shareholders.

“At this time, I remain confidence that ultimately and as one collective, the Bank will emerge stronger than before and continue to support Africa’s development drive. I draw great inspiration from my heroes, Nelson Mandela and Kofi Annan, whose lives have shown that through pain we grow. As Martin Luther King Jnr. once said, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

“I am confident that fair, transparent and just processes that respect the rules, procedures and governance systems of the Bank, and the rule of law, will ultimately prove that I have not violated the Code of Ethics of this extraordinary institution.

“I will therefore continue to work with each and every one of our shareholders to ensure that the African Development Bank maintains its hard earned global reputation; and that our credible and well-functioning institutional and governance systems are reinforced, as we collectively press on to fulfill the mission of our founder to accelerate and transform Africa’s development.”

The bank’s Board of Governors cleared him of the allegations after its ethics committee looked into the matter.

Informed sources indicated that the news first carried by Bloomberg to the effect that the AfDB President had stepped aside for so-called ‘independent investigation” was false.

“The Bank’s Board of Governors has not conceded to America’s demands” the source stated, adding that to do so would be to concede to the implied position that the Bank’s internal structures are compromised.

“The full course of the Bank’s internal framework was resorted to with the United States in tow, and the Whistleblowers’ allegations against Adesina were declared to be spurious”. “Now the three American officials involved in this show of shame have resorted to thuggery and fake news as their medium for besmearing an otherwise respected institution.”