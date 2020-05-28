Just in: COVID-19 lands in Kogi as Nigeria records 389 new cases

Just in: COVID-19 lands in Kogi as Nigeria records 389 new cases

Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:18 am


Coronavirus testing

Kogi, one of the two out of Nigeria’s 36 States where cases of COVID-19 have not been reported finally confirmed its index case of the virus on Wednesday evening.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in an update on it website said two out of the 389 new confirmed cases of COVID -19 in Nigeria on Monday were in Kogi State.
However, 256 of the new cases are in Lagos while 23 are in Katsina.
Other States and the number of the new infections are Epo (22), Rivers (14), Kano(13), Adamawa (11), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna(7), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (2), Plateau (2), Abia (2), Delta (2), Benue (2), Niger (2),  Oyo (2), Imo (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1), Anambra (1).
The new cases bring the total number of the virus in the country to 8733.
However, according to NCDC, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the virus landed in Nigeria on 27 February, 2020.
