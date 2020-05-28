Kidnappers demand 20m ransom to set CAN Chairman free

Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:22 pm


Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, logo

Kidnappers of Bishop Joseph Masin, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have demanded for N20 million to set him.

This was revealed by Pastor Tayo Samuel, the CAN Vice Chairman in the state on Thursday morning.

According to him, the abductors of the CAN Chairman had contacted the family demanding for N20 million ransom.

He spoke as the Nasarawa State Commissioner, Mr Bola Longe, confirmed the abduction of the Cleric to journalists on Thursday in Lafia.

Longe said the bishop was abducted by the gunmen who stormed his residence in Bukan-sidi, Lafia metropolis, on Wednesday night.

He said that a Police team had been deployed to trail the abductors to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and possible arrest of the perpetrators.

Corroborating the incident, Elder Yohanna Samari, a former CAN Secretary in the State, said the bishop was abducted by the attackers at midnight at his Bukan-sidi residence.

Samari said that the abductors took the CAN chairman away on a motorcycle.

He said that although nobody was hurt during the incident, the family had been greatly traumatised.

 

