Kogi PDP announces passage of Ayo Benjamin

Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:32 pm


The late Ayo Benjamin


The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has announced the death of Chief Ayo Benjamin and described it as a great loss to the party.

The Party in a statement said the party starlwart passed on this morning.

Chief Ayo Benjamin was a former Chairman, Civil Service Commission during the tenure of former Governor Ibrahim Idris. He was from Yagba East Local Government Area.

The party sympathized with the family he left behind and the people and members of the party in yagba land.

The Kogi PDP says it has lost one of its cardinal strategists, and pray God to grant soul a peaceful rest and his family fortitude to bear the loss.

