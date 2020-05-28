Makinde: 3SC FC never had it so good in terms of welfare – Skipper

Omololu Waheed, Captain of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), the Ibadan-based soccer outfit, has commended Gov. Seyi Makinde’s special attention to the football club.

A statement signed by Tosin Omojola, 3SC Media Officer and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan. quoted the skipper as describing the governor as “a man of his words”.

Waheed, a central defender, said that the club had never had it so good “in terms of welfare”.

“I must confess that this government, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde, has shown great commitment to the cause of this club, particularly on the issue of players’ welfare.

“We get our salaries as at, and when due, in spite of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As I speak to you, we are not being owed a dime; our salaries and other allowances are paid regularly,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the governor, his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, and the commissioner for youth and sports, Seun Fakorede, for their contributions to the club.

The captain also commended the Rasheed Balogun-led management of 3SC, saying that it had been “player-friendly and result-oriented”.

“Our General Manager, Mr Rasheed Balogun, the Director of Administration, Alhaji Rahman Olapade, the Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal, have been so wonderful.

“Also worthy of commendation is the Edith Agoye-led technical crew. They also have been so wonderful to us.

“Even now that we are on break, we are enjoying the best of care. While the government is playing its role perfectly in terms of financing the club, the management team is equally doing well to make us happy”, Omololu added.

The 3SC skipper urged supporters and fans of the club to keep staying safe during the trying period, expressing hope that all would be well at the end of the day.