Police IGP Posts New CPs to Edo, Ondo, Oyo, 8 Others

Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:45 pm


The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows:

Osun State                               –        CP Undie J. Adie

Edo State                                  –        CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni

Bauchi State                             –        CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko

Ebonyi State                             –        CP Philip Sule Maku, fdc

Gombe State                             –        CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu

Ondo State                               –        CP Bolaji Amidu Salami

Oyo State                                 –        CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu

Eastern Port                                       –        CP Evelyn T. Peterside

EOD                                         –        CP Okon Etim Ene, fdc

Airport Command                       –        CP Bello Maikwashi

Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos)  –        CP Olukolu Tairu Shina

The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

 

 

