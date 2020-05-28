Police IGP Posts New CPs to Edo, Ondo, Oyo, 8 Others

Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:45 pm
The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows:
Osun State – CP Undie J. Adie
Edo State – CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, mni
Bauchi State – CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko
Ebonyi State – CP Philip Sule Maku, fdc
Gombe State – CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu
Ondo State – CP Bolaji Amidu Salami
Oyo State – CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu
Eastern Port – CP Evelyn T. Peterside
EOD – CP Okon Etim Ene, fdc
Airport Command – CP Bello Maikwashi
Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) – CP Olukolu Tairu Shina
The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.
The IGP also enjoins the citizens of the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.
