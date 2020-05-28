Scrapping of Former Governors’ Pension: The Hubris of Governor Uzodinma’ New Populism

By Jonathan Agu



I am not a regular commentator on happenings in Imo State. I stopped commenting on the affairs of the state more than a decade ago, after witnessing the pillorying of a government that should have taken the state to greater and enviable heights. But recent events have compelled me to pay attention to the brewing danger in the state. It is a pity how a once vibrant and promising state has been turned to a banana republic, and, as usual, Imo political elite maintain unedifying silence. Leaders in Imo State have the penchant and reputation to be unnecessarily silent in the midst of serious challenges, but when things turn sour, they will start pointing fingers. That is not what Igbo people are known for. The Igbo man is known for his courage and outspokenness against blatant evil.

On Friday, May 21, the media space got busy with the news that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State had assented to the bill abolishing the pensions for former governors, deputy governors, speakers and deputy speakers in the state. As usual and out of ignorance, some citizens joined the bandwagon of condemning the pensions for this category of public office holders in the state. The law that provided pensions for former governors in the state was enacted during the tenure of Chief Achike Udenwa. I used to run a business along Okigwe Road at the time. I was conversant with what was happening in the state. Two decades after the law came into being, Governor Uzodimma has abolished it on excuses that are totally bizarre. It appears that Governor Uzodimma knew about the sensitivity of what he was doing and what he wants to achieve. That was why he scurried for justification for his new gambit, deliberately designed to shore up his fast dwindling image.

Governor Uzodimma claimed he abolished the payment of pensions to former governors on two major grounds. The first was his claim that the law providing for pensions for the category of former office holders listed above is fraudulent, unconstitutional and unacceptable to him. The second ground was his baseless assumption on how long the former public office holders could live – as if he wished them death – and the baseless fear that the state might have about 20 former governors and others in that category to pay pensions to. “At the age our Governors and Speakers are leaving office, it will not be out of place to assume that many of them will be alive and kicking in the next 15 years or more. This will mean that, by then, the state will have more than 20 governors and Speakers qualified for Pensions and Privileges”, said the Governor.

Contrary to the Governor’s assertion, the law that provided pensions for former governors and their deputies in the state was not a jamboree. Sitting governors do a lot in rendering service to their people. They do what no one else could do. For example, most people do not know that a death sentence passed on a criminal must have the imprimatur of the governor of the state before it could be executed. The reason why many criminals who have got death sentence from the courts across the country are still in jail is because their governors shy away from appending their signatures on the court verdict for years. They fidget at the thought that someday they would leave office and become defenseless like the ordinary person. Then the criminals might regroup and come for their heads. On the other hand, Nigerians have this erroneous views about their governors. Most Nigerians believe that a former governor must have stolen so much money to keep him in comfort, all his lifetime. This view leaves these former public office holders open to attack by criminals. Even while out of office, former governors continue to render s…

– Engr. Agu is an Entrepreneur based in Owerri.