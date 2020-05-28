Zamfara: Police partner ex bandits, rescue 12 kidnap victims

Zamfara: Police partner ex bandits, rescue 12 kidnap victims

Thursday, May 28, 2020 10:31 pm


Police:

The  Police Command in Zamfara has rescued 12 kidnap victims through the collaboration of repentant  bandits in the state.
This was contained in a statement signed by Shehu Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)  in the state and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.
Mohammed said that  the victims who were kidnapped from Farar Kasa and Sabon Birni villages, were rescued two weeks after with the assistance of the repentant bandits.
According to him, the repentant bandits assisted the police in trailing the abductors to their hideouts.
He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo while handing over the victims to the Zamfara state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, commended the repentant bandits for keeping to their promise in supporting governor Gov Bello Matawalle’s peace and reconciliation initiative.
Nagogo urged them to sustain the support, noting that the initiative had remained one of the best ways of achieving peace in the state.
He said, while receiving the victims on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, gave assurances that  the state government would continue to engage bandits in peace dialogue.
He, however, warned that recalcitrant bandits would be severely dealt with.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Five years of PMB: We’re glad he came our way
    21 mins ago

    Ogun set to resume normal business, eases lockdown
    1 hour ago

    Austria to pay artists 1,000 euros a month to weather Covid-19 crisis
    1 hour ago

    Navy appoints 110 senior officers
    2 hours ago

    OYO APC inaugurates Alao-Akala led reconciliation committee
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria yet to receive promised ventilators from Trump – Minister
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: PTF to conclude assessment in 70 hours
    3 hours ago

    5th Anniversary: Work in progress, no distraction, Presidency tells Nigerians