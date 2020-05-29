4 Evil Facts on Derek Chauvin, the US Killer Cop

Derek Chauvin, a cop who has put in 19 years in Minneapolis Police Department, is every inch another pestilence unleashed from hell to ensure the resurgence of racist killings in the United States. The way he behaved when he pinned down the neck of George Floyd, an African American, who was begging him for breath, one could wonder whether blood flows in his veins at all. With his face as expressionless as that of a sphinx and his hand in his pocket as he was snuffing life out of his victim, it is safe to say that Chauvin is one of the coldest cops in the Force!

Chauvin carried out the evil act like a veteran killer. He was actually on a familiar turf since he had an evil past, even in the Police Department.

According to a report by wsws.org, after video of the murder was widely circulated, a victim of Chauvin in a 2008 incident came forward. “Ira Toles, a 33-year old IT worker, told the Daily Beast that Chauvin was one of several officers who entered his home unannounced after the mother of his child called police to report that Toles assaulted her. He said that Chauvin broke into his bathroom and beat him before shooting him in the groin at point-blank range: ‘I collapsed in the main entrance where I was left to bleed until the paramedics came… He tried to kill me in that bathroom.’”

The report has it further: “In 2011, Chauvin was among a group of officers involved in the non-fatal shooting of Alaskan native Leroy Martinez. A witness to the police shooting, Delora Iceman, told the Star Tribune that Martinez had thrown down his gun and put his hands in the air when the officer, Terry Nutter, shot him in the abdomen after warning he would do so. Minneapolis found the shooting to be proper.

In October 2006, Chauvin was one of six cops who opened fire on 42-year-old Wayne Reyes, suspected of a stabbing, after Reyes’ reportedly pointed a shotgun at them. Reyes was shot multiple times and killed. A grand jury ruled use of force was justified, and the killing was not prosecuted by Hennepin county attorney Amy Klobuchar, the future Democratic Party presidential candidate.

Chauvin has retained Tom Kelly, the attorney who represented Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez, a St. Anthony, Minnesota police officer, was acquitted in the 2016 police murder of Philando Castile, whom he shot five times at close range while Castile sat in the passenger seat during a traffic stop.”

