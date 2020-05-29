54 Cheers to a Daring Boss

Like a golden fish, Sunday Akinlabi Olaniyi Dare has had no hidding place since he was born in the tin city of Jos 54 year ago.

Born into a strong Christian faith family of Deacon and Deaconess Dare, his life of hardwork, discipline , loyalty, honesty and unwavering service to humanity propelled him to the pinnacle of his career and political leadership.

Fondly called Bonanza or SD, the courage to dare where others dread to thread, vision and a resolute spirit has made him one of the shinning light of the President Mohammadu Buhari administration.

Since assuming the rein as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development last August, his bravery, brilliance and networking prowess has changed the narrative about Youth and sports development. His organizational abilities, meticulousness, managerial competence has seen the birth of a new dawn for Youth and Sports.

From the trenches of gorrilla publishing in the dark days of military dictatorship , to the cosy newsroom of VOA in Washington, to the corridors of power at Alausa to the exalted position of Minister, Dare is re- inventing the wheel of leadership and public service

As this workhaholic, pendatic and jaunty scholar and motivator celebrates his birthday, i can only say better years are ahead in good health, prosperity and more grace in the service of our fatherland and humanity.

-John joshua -Akanji, is Special Adviser, Media

Minister of Youth and Sports Development