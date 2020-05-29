Assault: Edo police apologises to NMA, doctor

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo state police command has rendered unreserved apology to the state branch of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and one of its members, Dr. Clinton Osayande, over assault meted on the doctor by the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Okada division and some of his men.

The command in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, titled “Public apology to Dr. Clinton Osayande,” strongly condemned the uncivil action of the operatives at a check-point in Okada.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the Nigerian Medical Association, Edo State branch, that its attention has been drawn to unfortunate and avoidable incident that occurred between the Divisional Police Officer, Okada Division, his men and one Dr. Clinton Osayande, a staff of Igbinedion University, Health Care Center Okada, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“It was reported that on the 21st May, 2020, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Okada Divisional Police Headquarters, Okada, while conducting stop and search duty near the Police Station with his men, intercepted Dr. Clinton Osayande who was driving in his car.

“However, a harsh argument ensued when the police officers asked him to pull over and when it became extremely difficult for Dr. Clinton Osayande to pull over, the officers shot at his vehicle tyre, assaulted him and later detained him for a night,” the statement said.

The statement added that the command “strongly condemned this act of incivility against Dr. Clinton Osayande and tenders unreserved apology to him and the Nigerian Medical Association, Edo state and wish that it never happened.”

Meanwhile, the command has instituted disciplinary measures against the erring officers and men “to serve as a deterrent to others.”