Buhari extends appointment of Ag. President, Court of Appeal

Friday, May 29, 2020 11:02 pm


Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem Acting President of the Court of Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

The extension takes effect from June 3 for a further period of three months.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

According to the presidential aide, this is pursuant to Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dongban-Mensem was first appointed as the Acting President of the court, for an initial period of three months, from March 6.

He took over from Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who retired from service on March 6.

