Buhari orders fierce military operations against bandits

Buhari orders fierce military operations against bandits

Friday, May 29, 2020 6:23 am


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed fierce military operations to end incessant criminal attacks in Sokoto State and other parts of the country.

Buhari also reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is determined to protect them against “remorseless psychopathic mass killers who have no regard for the sanctity of life’’.

The president gave the reassurance in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The presidential aide said Buhari was reacting to the reported killings of innocent citizens in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The president noted that a major military operation, code named “Operation Accord” was launched by the military, targeting the bandits that had been tormenting North-West and North Central states.

“This operation will be a full time and sustained military offensive that is intended to deny the bandits any breathing space to reorganise and regroup,’’ he said.

Buhari condoled with families who lost loved ones in the attacks by bandits, praying for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries.

“As the world and Nigeria battle Coronavirus pandemic, it is tragic and unfortunate that bandits have remained active in parts of the country, killing innocent people and throwing families into despair.

“We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally,’’ the statement read in part.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Face masks ‘79% effective’ in slowing COVID-19 spread at home
    42 mins ago

    ‘Prominent’ Boko Haram fighter surrenders to troops in Borno – Official
    59 mins ago

    Edo guber: Why we will pay for Obaseki’s nomination form – Women groups
    1 hour ago

    Assault: Edo police apologises to NMA, doctor
    1 hour ago

    Rivers cassava processing plant to employ 4,500 workers
    2 hours ago

    Why our members are defecting to APC in Imo – PDP
    2 hours ago

    Why US wants Adesina out as AfDB President
    5 hours ago

    54 Cheers to a Daring Boss