COVID-19: Nigeria records 182 new cases, 5 deaths

Nigeria’s cases of COVID-10 increased to 8915 on Thursday with confirmation of 182 new infections in the country.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the 182 new cases were reported from 16 States with Lagos, Federal Capital Territory and Akwa Ibom having 111, 16 and 10 infections respectively.

Other States and the number of infections are: Oyo (8), Kaduna (6), Delta (6), Rivers (5), Ebonyi (4), Ogun (4), Kano (3), Plateau (2), Gombe (2), Kebbi (1), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1)

Also five new deaths were recorded in Nigeria to COVID-19 on Monday to bring the number of lives lost to the virus in Nigeria to 259, according to NCDC.

The Centre also reported that 2592 of the cases in Nigeria have been discharged as at Thursday.