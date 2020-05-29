Covid-19: Reps member wants more attention to the economy



The House of Representatives have been told to show responsibilities in monitoring how money attracted by the country is spent on covid19 pandemic so that the nation is not ripped off at the end.

Barr. Shaba Ibrahim, Member Representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency made the remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives while contributing on a matter seeking the Federal Government to obtain loan with the view to combating the epidemic, lamented that too much attention has been placed on covid19 to the detriment of the economy.

The Lawmaker disclosed that looking at the gamut of the proposal by the Federal Government, all is aimed at seeking loan to address covid19 pandemic, said at the risk of sounding immodest, the homongous amount that is being channelled to combating the epidemic at the detriment of the economy calls for caution.

Nigeria Post reports:that Barr. Shaba maintained that if the loans and amount spent on covid19 is not checked, it will draw back the nation to a position the country will not expect in the coming days.

He disclosed that what the Government needs to do is to consciously make efforts at rejigging the economy, lamented that so much money is being spent on covid19 pandemic at the detriment of the economy.

According to the Lawmaker, ” It does not cost much to be careful. it does not cost much to do social distancing. It doesn’t cost anything to maintain Personal hygiene; these measures are the only cure known for the covid19 pandemic for now.

“Every day you read about billions of naira spent on covid19 since the advent of the pandemic and If you look at what happens you will shudder and we cannot continue at the prolifligacy; the nation needs to direct resources in rejigging the economy.”

Barr. Shaba lamented that so much resources and attention is being spent on covid19 with Nigerians not fairing well, calls for a need to place more attention on the economy.