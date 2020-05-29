Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu submits nomination form, ready for primary

Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu submits nomination form, ready for primary

Friday, May 29, 2020 11:20 pm


Osagie Ize-Iyamu

A leading governorship aspirant in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has submitted his nomination form to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, ahead of the party’s governorship primary on June 22.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr John Mayaki, Director of Communication and Media, Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

“Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has submitted his form earlier today at the party headquarter in Abuja and was accompanied by the Secretary, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Lawrence Okah.

“It is another attestation to the fact that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is ready for the party primary where members of the APC in Edo state will get to decide who will fly the party’s flag in the governorship election.”

NAN recalls that Ize-Iyamu, who was earlier endorsed by other aspirants, will face incumbent Gov. Godwin Obaseki for the party’s governorship ticket during the June 22 primaries.

