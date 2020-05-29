La Liga season returns on June 11

La Liga season returns on June 11

Friday, May 29, 2020 10:22 pm


Messi with other team mates

Spanish football’s top flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11, the government’s department for sports (CSD) said in a statement on Friday.

The La Liga will return with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Meanwhile, league president Javier Tebas has outlined La Liga’ plans to offer viewers the chance to hear virtual crowd noise during the matches.

The matches have been scheduled to be played without supporters to prevent further spread of the virus.

“At a meeting of the contact group they form alongside the CSD, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and La Liga have agreed to the format of the final 11 rounds of fixtures of La Liga and the second division,” said the CSD statement.

The statement added that the season would finish by July 18, “depending on the evolution of the virus”.

La Liga will be the second of Europe’s top five leagues to resume action after the pandemic paralysed all major sporting competitions around the world last March.

La Liga is following in the footsteps of Germany’s Bundesliga which returned earlier this month.

German broadcasters have reproduced fan noise for television viewers in order to make the matches in empty stadiums more appealing.

Tebas said the Spanish league are looking to use the same technology.

“Tonight we are doing audio-visual tests so that spectators will be able to choose between two backgrounds, the real one or one with fans and virtual sound,” Tebas told a forum organised by Spanish newspaper Marca on Friday.

“In the Bundesliga, they have chosen to have virtual sound with a lot of success and we are working to try and have the same option.

“We want to give fans two options: silence or virtual sound. The tests that we have done are very interesting and surprising, but spectators will have both options.”

England’s Premier League will recommence on June 17 while Italy’s Serie A is set to continue on June 20.

France’s Ligue 1 was cancelled last month, with Paris St-Germain (PSG) declared champions.(Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Ebonyi saves 800 children from malnutrition- Official
    22 mins ago

    Ekiti COVID-19 molecular lab ready for commissioning – Commissioner
    30 mins ago

    Post-Coronavirus, Africa’s Manufacturing Moment
    41 mins ago

    AfDB: African leaders rally support for Adesina
    46 mins ago

    Air Peace evacuates 301 Chinese from Nigeria
    51 mins ago

    Three Nigerians, 80 others get UN posthumous peacekeeping award
    1 hour ago

    Oba Mulero Rotimi eulogises Gov Abiodun at 60
    1 hour ago

     First Year in Office: Students Hail Gov Abiodun