Oba Mulero Rotimi eulogises Gov Abiodun at 60

Adejoke Monsurat

The selected Oba of Ibeseland, Mulero Rotimi has joined other notable people in Ogun state to felicitate with the state’s governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the occasion of his 60th birthday and one year anniversary, describing him as a quintessence of change and a man of the people.

Mulero who, amongst many others who vied for the stool of the Aboro of Ibeseland in Yewa-north Local government was selected by the Kingmakers of the land for being the preferred choice of the indigenous people of Ibese.

In a statement he personally signed in Abeokuta the state capital and made available to journalists, Mulero expressed elation that the emergence of Abiodun as the sixth Civilian governor of the state was a plus, adding that it had rejuvenated the dwindling glory of the State.

Lauding the enormous achievements of the Remo-born Governor and an oil magnate, Mulero argued that Abiodun’s feat within the space of one year has opened a celebratory episode for the people of the state.

The statement reads “I, my family and the entire sons and daughters of Ibese Land Yewa North Local Government heartily rejoice and felicitate with the people’s Governor, Prince (DR) Dapo Abiodun MFR. on the twin occasion of Your 60th Birthday and one year in office as the Executive Governor of our Dear State.

“Your Excellency sir, We are not oblivious of Your unbeatable achievements in the state within a period of just one year.

Mulero noted that the phenomenal and drastic change in the state within the period of one year was palpable and unprecedented.

He continued “The people’s governor sir, that you are a visible

quintessence of change and a walking embodiment of transformation is not an exaggeration.

“All the good people of Ogun State, can testify to the dogedness of a visionary and an examplary leader like you. Your Excellency Sir, there is no doubt, nature smiled on the day you came into the world to join the human race. Your birth was unusually significant and purposeful to ease the burden on humanity and address the lamentation of the masses,” Mulero added.

“Your Excellency sir, I am not only applauding your dexterity and quality leadership skills but also congratulating the people of Ogun for having a rare gem like you, sailing the state down the ocean for a destination of the change we all yearn for and your immeasurable and innumerable achievements within the space of 12 months. One would wonder if the country’s democracy day fixed on May 29 was as a result of your birth.”

He stressed that at 60, the governor had recorded several landmark achievements as a man of the people who has the fear of God and obeys the law.

Mulero added “These accomplishments have no doubt shown through as you hold forte for the people. You have clearly written your name in Gold and on the sands of time. As you continue with your agenda of “Building our Future Together” to make Ogun State the envy of all, I wish you long life in good health and many more celebrations.”