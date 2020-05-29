Police arrest 17 sea pirates in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Marine Division of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested 17 alleged pirates terrorising travellers on the waterways in the State.

The arrest followed attack of the Men of the Special Protection Unit ,SPU; Base 5, Benin by sea pirates at Egelegele River in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State recently.

While announcing the arrest, the Rivers Police Command in a statement signed by its Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said one Destiny Ubani, and 16 others who allegedly carried out the dastardly act, where the men lost their arms and ammunition were arrested on Thursday evening in a well coordinated operation.

Omoni in the press statement said the suspects are currently helping the Police and making useful confessions.

He added that efforts have been intensified to arrest the remnants of the criminal gang, said to be responsible for the attacks on passengers along the Degema, Asari Toru and Akuku Toru Waterways.

Mr. Omoni stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan is appealing to residents of Asari Toru, Akuku Toru and Degema Local Government Areas and other Coastal Communities to increase their security consciousness and assist the Police with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the rampaging sea Pirates terrorizing them, via the following Security

Numbers: 1. 08032003514 2. 08028915462 3. 08182157778.

CP Mukan assured members of the public of his determination to rid the waterways of all manner of pirate attacks in the State.

Items recovered from the suspects includes, two AK 47 Magazines, charms/amulets ,Gas Cylinder, assorted handsets, N50,000 naira and two speed boats used in the attack.