Police deploy 5,200 personnel for LG polls in Benue

Friday, May 29, 2020 11:34 pm


Police in action

Nigeria Police Command in Benue said it had deployed 5,200 personnel for Saturday, May 30 Local Government Elections in the state.

DSP Catherine Anene, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) that the personnel were also drawn from sister agencies.
Anene said that in spite of the council polls, the 8p.m to 6a.m national curfew for COVID-19, still stands in the state.
She explained that voting would begin from 8a.m and end by 6p.m on Saturday.
She said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mukaddas Garba, has assured the electorate of adequate security of lives and property during and after the polls.
NAN reports that the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), has slated May 30 for the Local Government polls in the state.
