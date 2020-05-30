Buhari appoints Magnus Abe, Akinyelure, 4 others into new Board of NNPC

Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:44 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Femi Adesina, spokesperson for the President in a statement said the reconstitution of the Board followed the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

Members of the new Board are: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood  Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The new board will be in place for three years.

