Buhari loses nephew, mourns

Buhari loses nephew, mourns

Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:17 pm


Buhari: loses nephew

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.

Garba Shehu , Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said in a statement on Saturday evening that Ibrahim Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, President Buhari said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the President said.

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja,

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Top ISWAP/Boko Haram fighter surrender with family – MNJTF
    1 hour ago

    Lagos Govt to decamp pipeline explosion victims from relief camp
    1 hour ago

    Resident Doctors issue 14-day strike notice to FG
    1 hour ago

    MAN reports unsold inventory of N420bn 
    2 hours ago

    Bauch Governor sacks director
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: 4-month-old child discharged in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 mortality rises to 50 in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Buratai inspects construction of combat vehicles in Maiduguri ( PHOTOS)