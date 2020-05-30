Buratai inspects construction of combat vehicles in Maiduguri ( PHOTOS)

Buratai inspects construction of combat vehicles in Maiduguri ( PHOTOS)

Saturday, May 30, 2020 7:47 pm


 

 

COAS Buratai inspecting ongoing manufacture and repairs/overhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) in Maiduguri on Saturday, (See more pictures below.) 

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inspected ongoing manufacture and repairs/overhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) by Army Engineers in Maiduguri.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Musa said that the work was being carried out at the 107 Division Equipment Support in Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri.

He said that Buratai has been in the North East Theatre of Operation since April leading the fight against terrorism.

He said That Buratai was accompanied by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Chief of Logistics (Army), Chief of Military Intelligence and Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division among others.

COAS Buratai inspecting ongoing manufacture and repairs/overhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) in Maiduguri on Saturday

COAS Buratai inspecting ongoing manufacture and repairs/overhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) in Maiduguri on Saturday

COAS Buratai inspecting ongoing manufacture and repairs/overhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) in Maiduguri on Saturday

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    58 seconds ago

    COVID-19 mortality rises to 50 in Lagos
    20 mins ago

    Schalke 04’s U.S.-born player wears “Justice for George’’ armband
    34 mins ago

    Banditry: Sultan seeks recruitment, funding of security agencies
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Call Kogi Governor to order, NMA entreats President Buhari
    4 hours ago

    53 Years After: My Biafran Eyes (Fiction)
    4 hours ago

    Rivers put security on alert over alleged plot to exhume remains of LGA boss in Rivers
    5 hours ago

    Throwback/Poetry: Ellen Watkins Harper, Killer Corp and Racism in America
    5 hours ago

    Rwanda deploys robots to minimize coronavirus risk