Covid-19: Call Kogi Governor to order, NMA entreats President Buhari

More voices have risen in defence of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in the unending verbal tirade between it and Kogi State Government over the presence of Covid-19 in the State. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has joined the discussions by appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to save the people of the state from “avoidable catastrophe.”

NMA expressed fears that with Governor Yahaya Bello’s refusal to allow COVID-19 testing in the State, the virus may be gaining a foothold in the state, as two indigenes on referral to Abuja had on Wednesday tested positive to COVID-19.

The association in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Francis Faduyile and Secretary General, Dr. Odusote Olumuyiwa, Friday in Abuja, urged President Buhari to call Governor Yahaya Bello to order, and also use his good offices as President to grant officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), access to needed resources to enable COVID-19 testing in order to contain spread of the virus.

The statement reads: “The COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world has necessitated several extreme measures instituted to prevent and contain the outbreak. On Wednesday, May 27th 2020, the disease was confirmed on two indigenes of Kogi State.

“One of the patients said to be a known community, and religious leader referred from the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the National Hospital Abuja. “It is not in doubt that coronavirus disease is in Nigeria.

As at Thursday, May 28th 2020, a total of 8915 Nigerians have contracted the disease diagnosed through a standardised testing process while 259 died, yet some people are still in doubt that COVID-19 is real.

“The NMA has repeatedly called on all Nigerians to avail the NCDC an agency of government established by an Act of the National Assembly unimpeded access and assistance to render its duties. The Kogi State government stoutly resisted this advisory to the dismay of our Association.

“The association, therefore, appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the State Governor and his officials to order immediately.