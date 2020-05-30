Covid-19: One of the Kogi cases is known to me, says Seen. Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi State has said that the Covid-19 case in the state is real and authentic.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the former senator who represented Kogi west senatorial district of the state stated that one of the cases is from kabba and that the victim is personally known to him.

The statement read thus, “I want to announce that the covid 19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and I can not understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

“One of the cases is from kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I can not be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“Covid 19 is real but not a death sentence if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got referral to Abuja from Federal Medical Center in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for test so as to curtail the spreed.

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread.

“It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states. God will hear our cry and heal our land. God bless Okunland! God bless Kogi West! God blesss Kogi State.