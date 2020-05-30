Exhumation controversy: Police take journalists to graveside of late Asari-Toru LG boss

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command on Saturday took some journalists to graveside of late Odiari Princewill, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Council at Port Harcourt Cemetery following speculations that the remains of the deceased has been exhumed and taken away for burial in another place by some unknown gunmen.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan directed DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, to lead a team of anxious journalists to the graveside.

The graveside identified as that of the late Princewill was cemented and showed no sign of tampering.

Briefing the journalists after tour round the graveside, DSP Omoni said, “You have seen for yourselves that there was no tampering of the grave liking digging or any sign that the remains of the late Chairman was exhumed by anybody. As you can see the report was not only false, but misleading to cause panic and embarrass all of us. The report is fake an unfounded.”

He said at no time was there any attempt to exhume the body which was buried on Thursday May 28,2020 by unknown gunmen as alleged in the Social Media reports.

Omoni also challenged anyone or group with contrary view to apply to the appropriate authority to dig the grave to confirm that body of the late Council boss in still there.