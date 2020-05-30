Former NNPC GMD, Baru, is Dead

Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:43 am


 

NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) regrets to announce the demise of its former Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, Friday night.

Dr. Baru, a consummate Mechanical Engineer, died after a brief illness, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Dr. Kennie Obateru stated this in a release today.

The release said NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr. Baru who was the 18th Group Managing Director of the Corporation. 

Mallam Kyari described him as a man ‘of exemplary character and disposition.’

Dr. Baru, 60, who was at the helm of the Corporation from July 4th 2016 to July 7th 2019 died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital. 

