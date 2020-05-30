Former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, dies at 60

Former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, dies at 60

Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:27 am


Late Baru

Former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru is dead.

It was learnt that the 60 years old Baru died on Friday evening after battling with a yet to be disclosed illness.

Mele Kyari, his successor in NNPC announced his demise on his twitter page.

Baru who joined the NNPC in 1991 held various positions within the organization including General Manager, Gas Development Division from 1997 to 1999 and briefly as Executive Director, Operations Nigeria Gas Companyin 1999.

From 1999 to 2004, he served as the Chief Technical Negotiator on the West African Gas Pipeline project.

He was also a GGM, National Petroleum Investment Management Services among others.

He was appointed as the 18th Group Managing Director of NNPC, on 4 July 2016.

He and retired on 7 July 2019 on reaching  the statutory retirement age of 60.

