I received N11bn from EFCC – Bauchi Governor

Saturday, May 30, 2020 11:03 pm


Governor Bala Mohammed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Saturday revealed that most of the projects embarked upon by his administration in the past one year were kick started by N11 billion  recovered by EFCC and handed over to his government .

Mohammed, who said he had no partisan consideration in discharging his duties said this when speaking with journalists in Bauchi as part of activities marking his first year anniversary in office.

He, however, said he was battling a gang-up by people he had worked with before clinching the governorship position.

”We are doing our best and we are not doing it to be praised; we are doing it because we have to do it so as to free resources.

“My commissioners are complaining but we have to make sacrifices because we are bogged down by a feeling of gratitude to God and the people of Bauchi for what they have done for me.

“I’m the most investigated and denigrated person but the people have faith in me. I’ve faced opposition; even now I’m suffering from a gang-up.

“A gang-up by even people that I have worked with to come to this level,” said Mohammed.

The governor further stressed that he had no ‘god-father’ and no liability on his head to service anybody.

 

