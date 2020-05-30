Juju musicians salute Shina Peters at 62

Juju musicians salute Shina Peters at 62

Saturday, May 30, 2020 2:34 pm


Shina Peters

The Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN), has rejoiced with the legendary musician, Sir Shina Peters, as he clocks 62 on Saturday.

The National President of the association, Queen Ayo Balogun, took to her instagram handle to congratulate Peters as she displayed beautiful pictures of the juju maestro.

Balogun also prayed for the celebrant’s progress in life.

“On behalf of my humble self and the entire members of the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN), I say happy birthday to an icon, a mentor and living legend, my brother, my friend, my chairman.

“May your years be long in the land of the living; more wins in Jesus name,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sir Shina Peters, a famous Nigerian juju musician born on May 30, 1958, has 16 albums to his credit, including Shinamania released in 1990.

Some other albums of his are entitled: Sewele, Dancing Time, Experience, Mr President, My Child, Love, Splendour

