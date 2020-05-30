Just in: Nigeria’s cases of COVID-19 rise to 9302

Nigeria cases of coronavirus increased to 9302 on Friday with the confirmation of 387 new cases from 14 states of the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC , in an update of its website said 254 of the new cases are in Lagos while 29 are in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Other sates where the new cases were confirmed and the number of infections are: Jigawa (24), Edo(22), Oyo(15), Rivers(14), Kaduna(11), Borno (6), Kano (3), Plateau(2), Yobe (2), Gombe ( 2), Bauchi (2), Ondo (1)

NCDC added that while till date, 9302 cases of the virus have been confirmed, 2697 of the patients have been discharged while 261 deaths have been recorded across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

