Lagos Govt to decamp pipeline explosion victims from relief camp

Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:27 pm


A picture of some of the Abule-Egba victims with LASEMA Camp coordinator, Mr Basun.

 

The Lagos State Government says it set to decamp the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion victims from the Igando Relief camp on June 30.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the state government had been supporting the rehabilitation of victims since January when the explosion occurred.

He said that the government would be closing the camp effective June 30.

According to him, LASEMA had worked with multiple agencies to ensure the safety and security of the 300 victims, including 40 infants and 30 children in many ways.

He said the government has been feeding and accommodating victims and providing transport and educational support for school-aged children prior to the spread of the COVID-19 into the country.

According to him, the people have also been enjoying the full medical treatment, including secondary care where required, and antenatal care for pregnant women in partnership with the Alimosho General Hospital.

“Other support being rendered to the victims include psychosocial support and counselling, financial assistance to facilitate re-entry into society and COVID-19 safety awareness among others.

“In particular, we appreciate all the corporate bodies that supported in cash and kind,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He wished all the victims success as they return home, urging them to stay safe and alert.

