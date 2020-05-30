Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, arrest 1 suspect in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has rescued three kidnapped victims in two successful operations at separate locations within the state.

ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Saturday said that the two operations were carried out on May 16 and May 26.

Ndukwe explained that the operation was after engaging the alleged kidnappers in gun duel at their criminal hideout, leading to death of one and arrest of the other with bullets injuries.

The police spokesman said that the police recovered one AK-47 rifle; 20 rounds of live ammunition; two machetes; four handsets and N700 from the suspects after the gun duel.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that two of the victims, a father and daughter, were reported kidnapped on May 15 at about 5 p.m. by armed men at a building site in Eziama Abakpa-Nike and taken to an unknown destination.

“On May 16 at about 10 p.m., a combined team of operatives attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping and anti-cult units, acting on intelligence, rescued the victims unhurt inside a forest in the said community, after gun duel with the kidnappers.

“They have since re-united with their family members,” the police spokesperson said.

He said that the third victim was reported kidnapped on May 25 at about 8:30 p.m. in exchange for her son and one other, who were being held by the alleged kidnappers.

“However, following a tactical and intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit at the said forest, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt, after an intense gun battle with the kidnappers.

“The gun battle led to death of one and the arrest of the other with severe bullets injuries and in a critical condition.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has enjoined residents to always assist the police with credible information required to effectively guard the state

“The commissioner vowed to make life unbearable for criminal elements hell-bent on inflicting pains on citizens in this COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Operational/Tactical Departments to be proactive in combating crime in the state.

The police spokesman said that residents have been enjoined to remain law abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station.

He also said that people could call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.